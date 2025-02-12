Dallas Mavericks owner Patrick Dumont is a public enemy in the eyes of angry Mavs fans who still can't get over the fact that the team traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Monday, Dallas supporters, who were inside American Airlines Center to watch the Mavs take on the Sacramento Kings, made sure to let Dumont know how they truly feel about him after the stunning trade that also involved the Utah Jazz.

Dumont was relentlessly booed by the crowd as he was making his way to his courtside seat. After settling in, Dumont appeared to mouth “Is that for me?”

For what it's worth, the Kings game took place the same night Doncic made his debut for the Lakers.

Expand Tweet

Further enraging fans following Doncic's trade were the comments made by Dumont about the team's former franchise face. Dumont implied that Doncic did not have the “right character” that the other NBA greats before him showed, interestingly bringing up the likes of Shaquille O'Neal, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Larry Bird.

To many Mavericks fans, that means nothing more than just character assassination, an attempt to explain what was an unexplainable decision to move a supposedly trade-proof player.

In any case, Doncic is no longer in Dallas, and the Mavericks will have to hope that the team achieves its envisioned success when they let go of the player that led them to a Western Conference title and an NBA Finals appearance in 2024.

Mavericks fans are in for a ride amid Luka Doncic trade aftermath, injuries

The Mavericks still have a competitive roster, provided that the key pieces are healthy. But that is an immediate issue the team is dealing with in the aftermath of the Doncic trade, with Anthony Davis getting injured in his very first game in Dallas uniform.

Davis is expected multiple weeks due to a left adductor strain injury. Another Mavs big man, Daniel Gafford, also suffered a knee injury during the Kings game, which would keep him sidelined at least for Dallas' next game this Wednesday versus the Golden State Warriors at home.

Dallas will enter that showdown against Stephen Curry and the Warriors with a 28-26 record, good for only the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference standings.