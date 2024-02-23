The Dallas Mavericks outlasted the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, 123-113. Behind big performances from Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, Dallas just won its seventh game in a row. The feeling of going on a winning streak this long seems to be new for PJ Washington, who had a hilarious answer to a question on the topic.
Following the game, the forward was asked if he remembers the last time he's won four games in a row. Grinning, Washington went straight to the point.
“No,” he said, before bursting into laughter.
Additionally, the 25-year-old also mentioned how the team's current steak may be the longest he's ever experienced.
“I was just telling somebody in the locker room (that) I think this is the longest win streak I've ever had in my career,” he added. (via MFFL)
I love PJ 🥹💙#MFFL via: 6’5”Lando pic.twitter.com/det425D0St
— MFFL (@Mavs_FFL) February 23, 2024
Washington's comments could be taken the wrong way by Charlotte Hornets fans, considering he's played there for nearly five whole seasons before being shipped to the Mavericks ahead of the trade deadline. Looking at both teams' records, however, it's not surprising why the forward's honesty points out a brutal truth.
The Hornets may be on a four-game winning streak at present, but they've only secured 14 wins so far this season. PJ Washington's new squad, however, sits in sixth place in the Western Conference with a 33-23 record.
And on Thursday, the Mavericks showed what they're capable of. Doncic tallied a near triple-double of 41 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds while Irving added 29 points. Washington himself contributed with 12 points and six rebounds in the victory.
Dallas will look to extend its streak against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.