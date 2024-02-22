Two budding rivals in the Suns and Mavericks square off as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The NBA is back in a big way with two budding Western Conference rivals squaring off to begin the final stretch of the regular season. Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and the Phoenix Suns visit Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Mavericks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Phoenix Suns were one of the hotter teams entering the All-Star break as they won five of their last six games, with the lone loss being a one-point defeat to the Golden State Warriors. Nonetheless, Phoenix won two straight before the break, with the most recent being a 116-100 win over the lowly Detroit Pistons.

As for the Mavericks, they were steamrolling into the break with six straight victories and will look to carry the momentum from their recent surge pre-All-Star into this final stretch of the regular season. Dallas is coming off some impressive victories in the lead-up to All-Star weekend. This included a 146-111 thrashing of the Oklahoma City Thunder, where Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combined for 57 points. Against San Antonio, they scored 61 points combined, with Irving going off for 34 points and four three-pointers, and Doncic netting 27.

These two teams renew their rivalry and are both coming in relatively hot from the All-Star break.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Mavericks Odds

Phoenix Suns: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +126

Dallas Mavericks: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -148

Over: 244 (-108)

Under: 244 (-112)

How to Watch Suns vs. Mavericks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Phoenix Suns are just 23-30-2 against the spread this season, including 12-13-1 away from Footprint Center. On the over/under, they are 27-27-1. But they have only gone over in 11 of their 26 road games so far.

Phoenix could be without one-third of their big three with Bradley Beal listed as questionable due to left hamstring tightness. Meanwhile, Dallas could be trotting out a near-fully-healthy lineup with only Dante Exum listed as out.

Nonetheless, despite the injuries, the Suns have been rolling so far heading into the break. Kevin Durant has remained one of the most productive and efficient players in the NBA. In his age 35 season, he is averaging 28.2 points, 6.6 boards, and 5.7 assists, while shooting 53.8 percent from the field and 44.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Devin Booker is not far behind with averages of 27.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 7.0 assists. He is also shooting 50.0 percent of his shots from the field and 37.9 percent from long distance, with 2.2 triples per game.

If Beal ends up missing the game, look for Grayson Allen to step into a bigger offensive role. On the season, he is averaging 12.8 points per game with 3.9 boards and 3.2 assists.

Royce O'Neale, whom the Suns acquired from the Brooklyn Nets at the trade deadline, could also be elevated to a starting role, as the Suns look to put more defense on the perimeter to disrupt Doncic and Irving. O'Neale is averaging just 7.0 points so far as a Sun, but he is knocking down over 46 percent of his threes so far.

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Dallas Mavericks own an against-the-spread record of 29-26 so far this season. However, they are considerably worse at home with just a 13-17 record. Mavericks games have eclipsed the designated point total in 27 of their 55 outings so far. At home, however, they are just 14-16.

The Suns could be down one star in Bradley Beal, which gives the Mavericks an edge. Dallas is also starting to get healthy, with only Dante Exum listed as out. Luka Doncic, Derek Lively II, and Maxi Kleber are also on the injury report, but they are all listed as probable, which means they have a good chance of playing on Thursday against Phoenix.

We all know what Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving bring to the table for the Mavericks. With Doncic averaging 34.2 points and Irving tallying 25.5 points a night, the Mavs have one of the more potent offenses in the NBA.

The big story for the Mavericks after the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline is how their two additions have been terrific so far. Dallas acquired PJ Washington from the Charlotte Hornets and Daniel Gafford from the Washington Wizards. The two big men have provided the Mavs with more size, athleticism, and defense in the frontcourt.

Final Suns-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Take the Mavericks to cover the 2.5-point spread and take the win here. Dallas has a much deeper team to boast this time around, and their additions in Washington and Gafford have so far given them a defensive boost. Though it's just three games, the Mavs have held their opponents to 96.8 points per 100 possessions since the trade deadline. Look for them to have an impact against a Suns team that could be without one of their key cogs.