DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Clippers by a final score of 113-97 on Saturday night. It was a strong bounce-back victory for the Mavs following Thursday's 118-95 loss to the Clippers. Quentin Grimes led the way for Dallas, scoring 20 points and recording seven rebounds.

“He enjoys the game, he's a pro,” Mavs head coach Jason Kidd said of Grimes after the game. “He works extremely hard… He's all about the team. That's a quality that we've learned here quickly.”

The Mavs are now 4-0 this season when Grimes scores 20 or more points in a game. Grimes, who joined the Mavs during the offseason, has endured his share of ups and downs throughout the 2024-25 campaign. However, Grimes has displayed signs of his intriguing offensive potential.

“I'm just completely locked in,” Grimes said of finding his groove against the Clippers. “I'm just locked in, I'm just trying to stay in the flow, not get too high, not get too low… If it comes my way, I'm definitely gonna shoot it.”

Grimes also credited his teammates. He said it “makes it easier” for him when his teammates have his back, something that's been seemingly consistent with the Mavericks.

Dallas utilized a complete team effort, however. The Mavs, who were without Luka Doncic once again due to an injury, featured a balanced offensive attack. Klay Thompson scored 16 points and recorded four steals. Kyrie Irving and Spencer Dinwiddie both added 15 points and six assists.

Grimes, though, led the way in this game.

“That's just what he do, man,” Naji Marshall said of Grimes. “Shooter, energy guy, bringing it on the defensive end.”

The Mavericks now hold an 18-10 record. Dallas' home stand is set to continue on Monday with a game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Mavs will then host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Christmas Day.