Mavs fans, here is everything you need to know about Dallas' schedule and opponents for the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament.

The Dallas Mavericks have the enviable task of tipping off their 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament against the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets. Along with Denver, Dallas is in a loaded West Group B that also features the new-look Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, and Houston Rockets. For this article, we will talk about the key dates, opponents, and bold predictions for Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and the Mavs in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament.

NBA In-Season Tournament 101

Before we dive into the Mavs, here is some brief information on the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament.

The Knockout Round of the NBA In-Season Tournament will feature eight teams with the winners of the six groups (three from each conference) advancing with an outright berth. The final two spots will go to the wild cards, which will consist of one team from each conference with the best record in the Group Play games that finished second in their group. The Knockout Round games will be single-elimination games in the Quarterfinals, Semi-Finals, and Championship. The eight teams will fight for a prize pool and the right to become the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament champ.

The NBA created the In-Season Tournament to keep the interest of NBA fans during a quiet stretch of the regular season. With attractions like eye-popping courts, fresh-looking jerseys, and a sparkling new NBA Cup trophy, this should be an entertaining tournament that should keep NBA fans glued to their TV sets.

Mavericks fans may have a tough time absorbing all this new information on the In-Season Tournament. Nonetheless, you've come to the right place as we detail the Mavs' In-Season Tournament journey, from their schedule and opponents throughout the Group Play.

Mavs In-Season Tournament Schedule, Opponents, and Scouting Report

Denver Nuggets

Friday, November 3

10:00 PM EST

Ball Arena (road)

The Mavs get the honor of being the first team to play the defending champion Denver Nuggets in the NBA In-Season Tournament. Dallas also puts its undefeated record on the line against Nikola Jokic and co., who lost their first game of the season to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Apart from the tournament implications, this will obviously be a blockbuster matchup between the two early frontrunners for MVP, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic. Dallas and Denver split the season series last season, 2-2, with both teams winning a game in each other's home floor.

Los Angeles Clippers

Friday, November 10

8:30 PM EST

American Airlines Center (home)

In what should be a renewal of their rivalry from a couple of years ago, the Mavs welcome the new-look Clippers for their first home game of the In-Season Tournament. James Harden should have already made his Clippers debut by then, so this should be a star-studded matchup that features Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving on one side, and Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook on the other.

Just like against Denver, the Mavs were able to split the season series against Los Angeles, but dropped one of their games at American Airlines Center. The Clips have had Dallas' number in their two postseason encounters so far since 2020, so that should bring a little motivation for the Mavs in their In-Season Tournament matchup versus Leonard and company.

New Orleans Pelicans

Tuesday, November 14

8:00 PM EST

Smoothie King Center (road)

Dallas takes the road in this one against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans. The Mavs also split the season series against the Pels. However, they lost both games at Smoothie King Center and have not won a game in that building since March 2021. On paper, the Mavericks should be more favored over New Orleans in this game. But the trend over the last couple of seasons show that the Mavs have a tough time winning at the Pelicans' home floor.

The good news is that Luka Doncic seems to like playing against New Orleans. In 18 career games versus the Pelicans, Doncic is averaging 29.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 8.1 assists. The Slovenian Sensation is off to a flying start to his sixth NBA season with near triple-double averages of 33.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 9.8 assists.

Houston Rockets

Tuesday, November 28

8:30 PM EST

American Airlines Center (home)

The Houston Rockets are easily the Mavs' easiest game in their NBA In-Season Tournament schedule. Dallas should be able chalk up a sure win in this one.

The Mavericks won three of their four encounters with the Rockets last season. While they have won seven of their last eight meetings, Houston's lone win over the last two years came on Dallas' home floor. Nonetheless, Doncic didn't play in that game, so the Mavs shouldn't be worried about a potential Rockets upset when they meet them in the In-Season Tournament Group Play.

Mavs Bold Prediction for NBA In-Season Tournament

Mavs advance to Knockout stage

The West Group B is probably the most difficult among all groups across both conferences. They have the defending champion Nuggets along with the star-studded Clippers at the top of the totem pole. Dallas the only undefeated team in the West. New Orleans certainly isn't a slouch and has the potential to be one of the best teams in the conference if (and that's a big if) healthy. Only Houston is the easy opponent in this group.

The Mavs should have their work cut out for them in this tournament. Nonetheless, they have shown cohesion so far and Luka Doncic has been in MVP form to begin the year. Kyrie Irving isn't playing at a high-level right now, but when he finds his rhythm, the Mavs are going to be even more deadly. And let's not forget how well the Mavericks' supporting cast is playing. Tim Hardaway Jr. Grant Williams, and even rookie Dereck Lively II are all having strong seasons so far and they are a major reason why the Mavs haven't lost a game yet.

Doncic's existence alone makes them a tough out against any team. With a strong cast around him now, Dallas could very well emerge as the best team in this loaded West Group B.