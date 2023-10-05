It seems Kyrie Irving has found a home with the Dallas Mavericks. Irving chimed in on his tenure with the Mavs during their current road trip in the Middle East. The Mavs will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in two exhibition games in Abu Dhabi, UAE this week. Irving has felt at home in Dallas since arriving last midseason, per FanNation's Grant Afseth.

“I'll tell you, it's so much more peaceful when you start from day one, and you can honestly set your expectations of where you want them to be using training camp to grow with the teammates and the coaches. When you're in international waters, you have no choice but to connect and get to know each other more deeply. I'm just grateful for that opportunity,” Kyrie Irving said.

“Dallas showed me nothing but love when I got traded. They've been giving me a warm embrace and telling me to be myself. I'm at peace,” Irving concluded.

The Dallas Mavericks fulfilled their obligation for open media and practice at Etihad Arena. Check back with https://t.co/sJ63ZWB5BH for my story. I did my best, but it’s tough to fight off questions about a job if you weren’t in the NBA, or about doing celebrity boxing matches. pic.twitter.com/IKSM7pFqfe — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) October 4, 2023

The Mavs won just 38 games and missed the playoffs for the first time in four years in the 2022-23 NBA season. They acquired the controversial Irving in a midseason trade with the Brooklyn Nets. Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and Tim Hardaway, Jr. are expected to carry the load for the Mavs this season.

Irving recently said he and Luka Doncic are “both killers” who make life miserable for the opposition. Not only that, but both players also have the slickest handles among today's generation of ballers. It will be interesting to see how the Mavericks will fare in Kyrie Irving's first full season in Big D.