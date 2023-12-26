The emerging Mavs' duo of Luka Doncic and Dereck Lively will catch the Western Conference's attention this season.

The Dallas Mavericks emerged victorious on Christmas Day, defeating the Phoenix Suns by a final score of 128-114. Luka Doncic strengthened his MVP case with a jaw-dropping stat line which was highlighted by his 50 points and 15 assists. However, other Mavs players stepped up around Doncic with Kyrie Irving still out due to an injury.

Derrick Jones Jr. scored 23 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. finished with 18 points and seven rebounds. The difference-maker, however, was Dereck Lively. Lively's presence in the post for Dallas has impacted their all-around strategy and performance throughout the 2023-24 campaign.

The 19-year-old rookie posted 20 points and 10 rebounds against Phoenix. It was a tremendous effort for Lively, especially since he was originally listed as questionable Monday before getting cleared to play.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are the Mavs' most feared duo. But the Doncic-Lively duo has impressed. And once Irving returns, the Mavs will have a big three.

Let's focus on the Doncic-Lively duo for now, following Monday's victory.

Mavs duo to watch: Luka Doncic and Dereck Lively

Dallas has needed a reliable post presence in recent years. Lively is obviously still a young player with room to develop, but he looks like a future star.

Doncic commented on Lively's effort Monday, discussing his impact on the Mavs, via WFAA.

“Lively is a great player,” Doncic told reporters after the win. “Now he's making the hook shots too, yeah this is great.”

Lively also discussed his performance after returning from injury.

“Just being able to know that my teammates trust me to make plays,” Lively told reporters. “There were some times where I caught the ball in some uncomfortable situations, but I still gotta be able to attack the rim.”

Lively was also asked about playing such a pivotal role for this Mavs team at such a young age.

“You just gotta be thankful, and thankful for the work, thankful for my teammates and for my coaches. Just being able to know that the work works, you know. Being in the gym twice a day, everyday, being able to watch film everyday, work on your body, work on your mind, work on your timing, it all stacks up.”

It should be noted that Lively also described Doncic's electric performance as “magic.”

Doncic's leadership at just 24-years old has been on full display. His teammates not only trust him, but develop even more confidence in their ability given his trust in them. Doncic isn't afraid to give inexperienced players around him opportunities which only enhances the aforementioned confidence element.

The results certainly displayed themselves Monday. Lively deserves plenty of credit as well, though. He's been aggressive in the post and is tremendous in terms of finishing around the rim, whether it's a straight dunk or alley-oop.

The Mavs are hopeful to get Irving back as soon as possible. For now, Luka Doncic and Dereck Lively will continue to lead the charge as one of the NBA's best duos.