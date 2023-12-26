Fans are calling for Luka Doncic to win the NBA MVP award following his 50-point performance in the Mavs' win vs. the Suns.

The Dallas Mavericks earned a big road victory over the Phoenix Suns Monday, winning the Christmas Day clash 128-114. Luka Doncic led Dallas to the win, scoring 50 points and dishing out 15 assists. Additionally, he added six rebounds and four steals.

Luka won the battle versus Devin Booker amid the stars' rivalry. And Doncic strengthened his MVP case with the clutch performance. Many fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to campaign for Luka to win the 2023-24 MVP following Monday's game.

“Luka Doncic is the GOAT MVP EVERYTHING!!!” One fan wrote.

“Luka Doncic has to win his first MVP this season right?” Another fan added.

“Luka Doncic drops a 50 burger on Christmas Day, on the same night he eclipses 10,000 career points, against ‘rival' Phoenix Suns. This man is the MVP of the NBA this year,” A third fan wrote.

As the third fan mentioned, Doncic also reached his 10,000th career point Monday. He's in the midst of another terrific season in what has already been a fantastic NBA career. And yet, it's easy to forget that Doncic is still only 24-years old.

Will Luka Doncic win the NBA MVP in 2023-24?

Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic are still among the favorites to win the award. Of course, Giannis Antetokounmpo cannot be ruled out either. But what Doncic is doing has placed him firmly in the conversation.

Luka is always a threat to record a triple-double. He isn't afraid to be extra aggressive on the offensive end of the floor in big games, such as Monday's affair. Doncic carried the offense and played a role in seemingly almost every basket Dallas made.

With Kyrie Irving still dealing with an injury, Luka has stepped up and led the Mavs. Dallas is a legitimate contender and Doncic is on track to potentially win his first MVP award this season.

Luka Doncic clearly loves to play in clutch situations. He admitted that it was “fun” silencing the Suns crowd Monday with his incredible effort, via Landon Thomas of Mavs Fans For Life.

“It's great, I love playing in this environment,” Doncic said. “It’s fun for me. When you make a shot, the whole gym is quiet. So that’s the best feeling in the world.”

Dallas will head home for a battle with the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday before embarking on a three-game road-trip.