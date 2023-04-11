David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

One of the biggest storylines for the Dallas Mavericks this season is the pending Christian Wood free agency. Wood has become one of the more productive centers in the NBA but it hasn’t always been clear if he has a future with the Mavs in NBA Free Agency this offseason. His role often fluctuated under Jason Kidd and he was relegated to coming off the bench despite his production. On Tuesday, Wood took to social media to drop a message that may seems to suggest that he won’t be a part of Mavs free agency.

I want to thank everyone and mavs fans especially for there support this season. Dallas has a special place in my heart, Back to the grind .. — 35 (@Chriswood_5) April 11, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Christian Wood spend his first season with the Mavs this year after being traded in the offseason from the Houston Rockets. He became a very productive player from the get-go as he was the first player in franchise history to score at least 25 points in his first two games. This season he averaged 16.6 points per game, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocked shots with shooting splits of 51.5 percent shooting from the field, 37.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 77.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He played in 67 games for the Mavs that included 17 starts in a little over 25 minutes per game.

Wood began his NBA career with the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2015-16 season after going undrafted out of UNLV. He hasn’t quite been able to find a home in the NBA yet with stints with the Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans, Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets. If Christian Wood is not in the Mavs free agency plans, there’s no question he’ll draw interest from other teams in NBA free agency.