Christian Wood is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career so far. Coming off the bench for the Dallas Mavericks, Wood is putting up some phenomenal numbers. His play has got him thinking about his goals as a player and according to Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com, Wood ultimately wants to don an All-Star jersey.

“I want to be an All-Star in this league,” Wood told Scotto “I think I have a good chance if I get the time and the minutes to show what I can really do. I think I can definitely make the case for that.”

To this point, Christian Wood has yet to find some real stability in the NBA. He’s played for seven different teams in as many years including the Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and now the Mavericks. During his early years in the league he was used sparingly but over the last couple of seasons his production has jumped up.

Over two seasons with the Rockets, Wood averaged 31.4 minutes per game and put up 19.1 points per game, 9.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocked shots while shooting 50.7 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from three-point range.

He was traded to the Mavericks in the off-season and his strong play has carried over from Houston. Through four games in Dallas, Wood is putting up 21 points and shooting a blistering 61.9 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from three-point range. If he can continue to put up that kind of production, a possible All-Star appearance is not out of the question.