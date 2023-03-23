A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Wednesday’s night marquee matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors was a big one. Both teams are still fighting for positioning in the West, and the result of Wednesday’s clash is expected to have major implications not only for the Mavs and the Dubs, but for the rest of the Western Conference as well.

For their part, however, the Mavs did not seem locked in on the game — at least for one particular play. This was after all five of their players decided to guard the wrong end of the court during an inbound play, thereby gifting the Warriors with a free deuce:

The Mavs defense lined up on the wrong side of the floor and gave the Warriors a free dunk 🤣💀pic.twitter.com/lqYKavacIB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 23, 2023

You can’t make this up. Yes, this really happened — in the middle of an intense NBA game in late March, no less.

Naturally, the mean streets of Twitter went in hard on trolling the Mavs for this absolute brain fart:

LMFAOOO mavs high asf cuz how 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/VpUugOu97y — RedJaden28🌊🏄🏽‍♂️ (@RedJaden28) March 23, 2023

for anyone still wondering whether the Mavs are cooked lmao https://t.co/MgwK8gmWRb — Wesley Jones (@JazzFanatic) March 23, 2023

What the hell was Dallas thinking?? Defending the wrong hoop?? https://t.co/zdTA0Gz9N6 — Arden Independence Cravalho (@a_cravalho) March 23, 2023

You can’t say that the Mavs don’t deserve to get blasted for this inexplicable mental lapse. It wasn’t just one player, too. It was a collective team effort by the five Dallas players on the court to come up with this unbelievable Shaqtin’ a Fool moment. I mean, even the coaching staff and the players on the bench failed to advise their teammates of their dreadful mistake.

In the end, the Mavs were made to pay for their tragic error. It was a close game through and through, and in the end, the Warriors prevailed, 127-125. The Mavs literally lost by two points. I bet they would love to get that free layup back now.