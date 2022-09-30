Mavs’ true feelings on Jae Crowder trade amid rumored interest

Jae Crowder is on the trade block. Crowder and the Phoenix Suns agreed to part ways after the Suns decided to prioritize Cam Johnson over the veteran. Teams such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, and Dallas Mavericks have been linked to Crowder. However, NBA insider Marc Stein hit the brakes on Dallas’ rumored interest.

Stein reports that the Mavericks are not actively pursuing Jae Crowder in a trade. But Crowder would profile as a strong fit in Dallas with the Mavs. This is a team that could use all of the depth they can get after losing Jalen Brunson over the offseason. Luka Doncic, as talented as he is, can’t carry the load all on his own.

Nevertheless, the Mavericks aren’t reportedly making much of a push for Jae Crowder.

The Miami Heat are one of the teams that did make a push for the 32-year old role player. They reportedly sent Phoenix a Duncan Robinson-led trade offer for Jae Crowder, which the Suns ultimately declined.

Regardless of where Jae Crowder ends up landing, he is going to be a quality fit. He features impressive versatility to go along with both offensive and defensive prowess. The Suns hesitation to give him an extension and not start him surprised some people around the NBA world. But they are set on giving Cam Johnson an opportunity.

The Mavericks ultimately could change their mind and actively pursue Jae Crowder. But for now, they will move forward with their current roster.