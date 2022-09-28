The Jae Crowder Heat trade offer involving Duncan Robinson the Suns shot down

The Miami Heat reportedly made a trade offer for Jae Crowder, per Matt Moore of The Action Network. A pair of sources told Moore the deal included Duncan Robinson and a protected first-round pick. However, the Phoenix Suns ultimately were not interested in the deal and felt as if they could get more for Crowder.

Jae Crowder has been an important piece to the puzzle in Phoenix over the past few years. But the Suns and Crowder have reportedly agreed on a trade plan as the veteran seeks a change of scenery. He is not a training camp participant and Phoenix is actively working on a deal to include him in.

The trade offer made sense for the Heat. Jae Crowder is an established veteran who can produce on both sides of the ball. Meanwhile, Duncan Robinson lost playing time during last year’s playoffs and is a pure shooter. The Suns would have benefited from having a deep-threat like Robinson on the roster. It is unclear whether Robinson is on the trade block, or if he was simply just a potential piece in this trade that never happened.

Nevertheless, Jae Crowder is clearly on the trade block. The Suns have time to strike a deal prior to the regular season. But they would prefer to get something done sooner rather than later so their new acquisition has time to adjust to playing with the Suns.

Overall, Crowder played two seasons in Phoenix and averaged 9.7 points per game during his tenure with the team. His contributions will be missed by the Suns.