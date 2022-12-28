By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith has missed the last three Mavs games and it seems that he will be missing more. In an update from Dallas head coach Jason Kidd, it was revealed that Finney-Smith will be away from the action for two more weeks at the minimum, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

Mavs F Dorian Finney-Smith (strained adductor) will be out at least another two weeks, per Jason Kidd. Josh Green (sprained elbow) will be reevaluated Friday.

Finney-Smith, who played 80 games in the 2021-22 NBA season, is one of the key players for the Mavs. While Luka Doncic does most of the heavy lifting for the team, Finney-Smith is someone who can do a little bit of everything for Dallas, who enters Tuesday night’s matchup against the New York Knicks at home with an 18-16 record — good for only seventh in the Western Conference.

So far in the 2022-23 NBA season, Finney-Smith is averaging 8.4 points 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steal, and 0.5 blocks per game, while shooting 40.1 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from behind the arc.

While he’s recovering from his injury, Finney-Smith’s minutes would continue to be mostly shared by the likes of Reggie Bullock and Tim Hardaway Jr.

It’s possible that Finney-Smith will miss a month of action, depending on his re-evaluation in two weeks’ time. With Doncic already getting pushed near the limits in terms of his usage on the floor, Kidd and the Mavs coaching staff will have to be a little bit more creative in shuffling their rotation while Finney-Smith is out.