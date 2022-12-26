By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks made history on Christmas with their 51-point third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers, and so it led to everyone asking: what just happened with that quarter?

The Slovenian sensation, however, clarified that Dallas didn’t really do any major adjustment to stage that 30-point swing that erased the Lakers’ 11-point lead and gave the Mavs a 19-point advantage heading to the final quarter. Instead, he emphasized that just boiled down to him and his teammates making the right plays and executing them to perfection.

“I don’t think it was adjustments, I think it was just making the right play,” Doncic said when asked what changed in the third quarter, per Grant Afseth of Dallas Basketball. “I think we didn’t make shots in the first half. We just kept making the right play, and we had open shots and open lay-ups…”

Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr. combined for 29 of the Mavs’ 51 points in the quarter, with Christian Wood, Spencer Dinwiddie and Reggie Bullock chipping in as well for the incredible run.

As Doncic said, though, their execution was what really propelled them rather than making adjustments. They made 18 of their 25 shots in the period, including 9-of-13 from beyond the arc. It came after they just combined for 43 points in the first half, going 15-of-38 from the field and 5-of-22 from the 3-point line.

The Mavs are really a dangerous offensive team when they click, and if they can replicate that third-quarter run and do it more consistently, they’ll be harder to stop. Hopefully, their Christmas win will be the catalyst for that.