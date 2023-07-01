The Dallas Mavericks are nothing if not loyal. After making a hefty investment in Kyrie Irving on Friday, the front office is bringing back unrestricted free agent Dwight Powell. The longtime Mavs center signed a three-year contract for $12 million, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Powell has been with the franchise since being traded from the Boston Celtics his rookie year in 2014. While starting more than 60 games in each of his last two seasons for Dallas, the 31-year-old is best seen as a role player who can hold his own defensively. Retaining his services means that 2023 first-round pick Dereck Lively II will probably be eased into starting center responsibilities.

That revelation may not thrill fans, but Powell's veteran presence could help the newcomer quickly become acclimated in the NBA. The Mavericks are unlikely to land Christian Wood in NBA free agency and just traded away Davis Bertans, so having another guy who can play the four if needed is wise. Though, the organization must remember how last year's formula worked out for them in the end.

Dwight Powell cannot be scapegoated for the Mavs' disastrous season, but tweaking the lineup is essential if the team is going to come back strong in October. Balance and depth are also key.

Utilizing the native of Toronto, Canada in a similar supporting role while also being able to rely on others like Lively to step up right away is the best chance Mark Cuban and the Mavericks have at removing themselves from one of the more inexcusable embarrassments in recent NBA memory.