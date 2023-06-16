The Dallas Mavericks are not expected to make center Christian Wood an offer to return to the team, according to longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein. Wood is an unrestricted free agent.

“The Mavericks, sources say, have moved on and are looking to remake their center rotation,” Stein said.

Dallas appears to be intent on building its center position this offseason. Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton has been linked to the Mavericks in trade rumors.

Last season, Wood averaged 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. He shot 51.5 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from the 3-point line.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Mavericks did not make the playoffs last season after it advanced to the Western Conference Finals in 2022. Dallas lost guard Jalen Brunson, who was a fit next to Luka Doncic, in free agency. They traded for guard Kyrie Irving at the deadline and are looking to re-sign him as an unrestricted free agent this offseason, according to multiple reports.

Dallas is looking to build a title contender around superstar Luka Doncic. According to ESPN, the Mavericks fear Doncic could consider requesting a trade as soon as the summer of 2024 if the team does not make “significant progress.”

It seems that re-signing Irving is the direction the Mavericks want to take. He is another shot-creator next to Doncic, who can pass and score the ball with great effectiveness.

Wherever the Mavericks go at center, they hope it will be someone who can advance their team and keep Doncic happy. Wood is not going to be that player, according to Stein.