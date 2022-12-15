By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

Former Dallas Mavericks draft pick Tyrell Terry has shockingly retired from the NBA at the age of 21.

Tyrell Terry, Mavs’ No. 31 overall draft pick in 2020, just announced his retirement from basketball, citing “the darkest times of my life” and “the anxiety this sport has caused me.” pic.twitter.com/1Spw5iGQ9y — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) December 15, 2022

Terry cited anxiety and concern for his mental health as the main reason he is stepping away from his professional career.

The 6-2 point guard had played his college basketball at Stanford, and the Mavericks made him their first selection in the the 2020 NBA Draft. He played 11 games for the Mavs in the 2020-21 season and averaged just 5 minutes and 1.0 ppg.

He was released and picked up by the Memphis Grizzlies in 2021-22 but played in just 2 games for that team. He had not played in a game this season prior to his retirement announcement.

Terry was selected to the All-Freshman Pac-12 team in 2019-20. He averaged 14.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field. He also demonstrated the ability to shoot the 3-pointer, connecting on more than 40 percent of his shots.

Terry tried to explain his decision in an Instagram post. “While I have achieved amazing accomplishments, created unforgettable memories and made lifelong friend, I’ve also experienced the darkest times of my life,” he wrote. “To the point where instead of building me up, it began to destroy me.”

Tyrell Terry continued his decision with the hope that it will lead to happiness throughout the rest of his life. “I am eternally grateful to those who have believed in me and apologize to those I have let down. But I’m headed down a different path now, one that will hopefully lead to happiness.”