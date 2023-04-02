Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

It’s a Dallas disaster. Luka Doncic and co. have lost another game yet again, this time at the hands of the Bam Adebayo-less Miami Heat. It dropped the Dallas Mavericks to 37-41 on the season, which means the team can no longer go above .500 this 2022-23 after a year when they won 52 games and made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals.

Doncic stepped up big time for the Mavs during the Saturday showdown in a bid to keep their Play-In hopes alive. However, his 42-10-8 stat line was not enough to save a Dallas squad that has plenty of holes defensively. Even Tim Hardaway Jr.’s 31 points and Kyrie Irving’s 23 did little to help the team compete against the Heat.

Now, Dallas will need to win their remaining four games in order to have a shot at the Play-In. They will also have to hope that the Oklahoma City Thunder fumble their remaining games just so they get to live another day after the regular season.

But considering how they are playing since the All-Star break, it’s certainly a tall order.

With that said, all the team’s haters made sure to pile more misery on Luka Doncic and the Mavs as they get closer to totally missing the playoffs. Several Dallas fans also showed the frustration over what’s happening to the team, with many also questioning the competence of the front office.

Here are some of the biggest reactions to Dallas’ recent disaster:

The Mavs really paid $6M/year to McGee and extended Maxi with $11M/year Gave Pinson $2M to be a cheerleader. That is nearly $19M But wouldn't give Brunson more than $25M/y to keep him a Mav. Our FO. — Adam Riggs k (@AdamRiggs6) April 2, 2023

blazers suck, mavs suck, bulls suck, lamar not resigning pic.twitter.com/VhsfEn67z0 — DALEN TERRY BURNER (@AtlanticArctic) April 2, 2023

No Bam, Himmy Butler in his JIMVP era, Cody Zeller cooked, and Mavs continue to stay dogshit, HIT THE MUSIC pic.twitter.com/1QJmn7aQLX — hardbrokepistol (@nocontextKD35) April 2, 2023

Mavs missing the playoffs 🤣🤣 , Kyrie could have been a third seed right now but he 11th now 💀

pic.twitter.com/878QemKnPu pic.twitter.com/oJsEpFmnWA — ⁶𓅓 (@KentrelUTD) April 2, 2023

Lakers fans rn watching the Mavs season ending while there’s revived pic.twitter.com/hFuLahFIC0 — Kamyar (@lakeshowbroncos) April 2, 2023

The season is not yet over for the Mavs, but a couple more losses and it will be. It’s a bad day indeed for the Big D.