Luka Doncic is without a doubt one of the top talents in the game today. There’s also no denying that speed-wise, the Dallas Mavericks All-Star guard does leave a lot to be desired. Despite his apparent lack of speed, however, this hasn’t prevented Doncic from being an elite superstar.

This is exactly what Los Angeles Lakers icon Robert Horry thinks about Luka. Speaking on a recent episode of The Byron Scott Podcast, the seven-time NBA champ likened Doncic to Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird in that they are both incredibly slow (h/t Lee Tran of Fadeaway World):

“You look at Bird and said, ‘Man, I could’ve stopped him because he’s slow’. Someone like Luka now. If you watch Luka, Luka is so freaking slow and you’re like, ‘Why can’t they stop that?’ When you’re crafty and you know how to play, that’s all you need.”

Fair point from Big Shot Bob here. Larry Bird is one of the greatest to ever pick up a basketball, and you just don’t compare this legend to anybody. However, in Luka’s case, you have to say that Horry’s assessment is spot on.

Unlike the greater majority of players in the league today, Luka Doncic is not the fastest nor the most athletic player out there. As a matter of fact, if you saw him walking down the street and you didn’t know who he was, it would probably be easy to mistake him for a random tall dude. Truth be told, however, Luka is anything but ordinary.