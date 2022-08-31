How Goran Dragic will help Luka Doncic control emotions competing for Slovenia in EuroBasket

During the 2022-2023 NBA season, Goran Dragic will play for the Chicago Bulls and Luka Doncic for the Dallas Mavericks. But they are teammates on the Slovenia National team in EuroBasket. And the Slovenian National team head coach, Aleksandar Sekulic, believes Dragic could be crucial for Doncic from an emotional standpoint, per basketnews.com

“With Goran’s presence, we can maybe put this lower off of his (Luka Doncic’s) shoulders, and Goran can help him out with this,” Sekulic said. “Hopefully, we can be a better team. I believe we can be a better team with such an experienced player like Goran and the amazing talent that Luka is showing on the court.”

Goran Dragic is an established NBA veteran who’s carved out an impressive career. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the world. But emotions sometimes get the better of him. Doncic even admitted that emotions have gotten the better of him in the past.

“We were slightly too emotional in both games, especially me. I have got to learn from that, and it is not how I should be behaving.”

Dragic added his thoughts on Luka Doncic’s previous emotional outbursts.

“I believe this is normal when you want to achieve the biggest goals or win the medal in Olympics, which was the first for our country,” Dragic said. “He was carrying the team the whole tournament. As coach said, you can get tired. There are too many games, back-to-backs. When in the crucial games the ball doesn’t want to go in, and I’m talking about the whole team, the frustrations come out a little bit which is completely normal. I think Luka learned from that. He played so many important games that I think he’s going to be fine.”

Slovenia is in a good position for success with Luka Doncic and Goran Dragic leading the charge.