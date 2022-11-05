‘I don’t know how I made that’: Luka Doncic’s unreal rainbow shot left even Mavs star baffled

Luka Doncic is just unreal, man. The Dallas Mavericks star has been consistently impressive throughout his entire NBA career. His ability to create shots out of thin air is almost unparalleled in today’s league. On Friday night, the Toronto Raptors got a healthy dose of Luka magic, as the Slovenian superstar torched them completely.

One of the best highlights from the Mavs-Raptors was an unbelievable shot from Luka Doncic in isolation. The superstar was being guarded by Precious Achiuwa tightly during a sequence in the third quarter. Doncic pulled off every trick in the bag to shake off the center, before hoisting up a turnaround fadeaway shot that somehow found the bottom of the basket.

After the game, Luka Doncic himself admitted that he himself doesn’t know how he made that shot. It was a ridiculous shot that showed just how dominant the Mavs star has been for his career. (via NBA)

When the Mavs drafted Luka Doncic with the third overall pick back in 2018, many expected the Slovenian to contribute immediately. His pedigree from playing in the Euroleague for most of his career was a big reason why a lot of experts were high on him. Now in his fourth year, Doncic is continuing his ascent towards greatness in the NBA.

The next step for Doncic’s career is for him to lead the Mavs to the NBA Finals. Dallas hasn’t been back to the Finals since their legendary win in 2011. Leading his team to a ring in just his fourth year will certainly put him among the greatest to ever lace it up for the Mavs.