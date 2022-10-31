Luka Doncic matches unreal Michael Jordan streak NBA hasn’t seen in 36 years

Luka Doncic did not even need four quarters of Sunday night’s game against the Orlando Magic to match an NBA record not seen in the league since a young Michael Jordan pulled that off way back in the 80s, per ESPN Stats & Info (h/t Tim McMahon of ESPN).

“Luka Doncic just became the first player since Michael Jordan in 1986-87 to score at least 30 points in his team’s first six games of the season, per @ESPNStatsInfo”

Luka Doncic needed just two quarters of the Magic game to score 30 points. The Slovenian superstar is clearly playing with some extra motivation, especially after the Dallas Mavericks’ collapse in a heartbreaking loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder at home Saturday. Luka Doncic and the Mavs have also not lost back-to-back this season and that’s something he is looking to help his team prevent in this meeting with Orlando.

Doncic woke up Sunday as the league’s leading scorer so far this sean with an average of 35.2 points power game. Not only that but he is also top-five overall with 9.4 assists per game. He has been everything for the Mavs, but his excellence is not consistently being translated into wins. In the loss to the Thunder, Luka Doncic put up a triple-double of 31 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists. There was also the Mavs’ loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on the road last Tuesday in which he had 37 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists.

The Mavericks might also be risking Doncic to fatigue, but he should get enough help going forward, as he is still surrounded with plenty of talents.