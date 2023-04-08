Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Dallas Mavericks are lacking in several areas, and that much is clear after the Chicago Bulls eliminated them from Play-In contention on Friday when Luka Doncic suited up for just one quarter.

Dallas was without their key players in Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber and Christian Wood in the contest. And while Doncic was given the greenlight to play, he only featured in the opening frame and a part of the second quarter so as not to disappoint fans who attended the game for Slovenia night.

Doncic scored 13 points and recorded five rebounds and three assists in 12 minutes and 35 seconds of play before sitting out the rest of the showdown.

Interestingly, in another proof that the Mavs really lack depth not only on the defensive end but also on offense, Doncic still ended up being the top-scorer for the team despite his brief appearance. Markieff Morris and McKinley Wright IV had 13 points apiece as well, while AJ Lawson had 12 and Davis Bertans and Justin Holiday had 11 each.

That is certainly a bad look for the Mavs, especially since three players actually played more than 25 minutes. Reggie Bullock and Frank Ntilikina got 30-plus minutes of playing time each but only combined for 13 points.

With the Mavs heading to the offseason early after making it to the Western Conference Finals last year, Mark Cuban and co. definitely need to assess a lot of things so they can get back to title contention. Everyone knows defense is a big problem for Dallas, but the front office might want to take a look at adding more offensive support behind Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.