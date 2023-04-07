Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has been cleared to play against the Chicago Bulls … but only for the first quarter.

In a move that seems to indicate that the Mavs are waiving the white flag this 2022-23 season, Doncic will reportedly sit out the rest of the game after suiting up in the first quarter. It is believed that Luka is only going to play so as not to disappoint the fans attending the team’s Slovenia night event.

For what it’s worth, Kyrie Irving, Maxi Kleber, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Christian Wood have all been ruled out for the game as well. While the Bulls will be without DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Beverley and Zach LaVine as well, it will definitely be difficult for Dallas to win without basically their starting unit.

Naturally Mavs fans are angry with the move. After all, there’s still a chance for Dallas to make the Play-In if they can win the Bulls match-up and their final meeting with the San Antonio Spurs. Of course they will need the Oklahoma City Thunder to lose against the Memphis Grizzles, but the fact remains there’s still a chance.

“Unserious organization,” one fan commented. Another frustrated supporter pinned the blame on the ownership and front office, saying, “Mark Cuban and Jason Kidd failed Luka Doncic. How do you miss the playoffs with Kyrie and Luka?”

A third commenter added, “If you think this is a travesty, just wait until Kyrie Irving is a Laker in a few months time. I understand a Hail Mary being necessary, but they’re getting dangerously close to having a disgruntled Luka Doncic sniffing out real estate prices in Toronto or New York.”

Here are more reactions to the Mavs’ plan for Doncic versus the Bulls:

We are really gonna miss the play-in and playoffs with Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/wq2U4DiovX — Mavs Film Room 🐴🎥 (@MavsFilmRoom) April 7, 2023

Players in the playoffs:

– Spencer Dinwiddie

– Dorian Finney-Smith

– Jalen Brunson Players not in the playoffs:

– Luka Doncic

– Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/TFTSkKQwkb — Caleb (@the_nba_facts_) April 7, 2023

Kyrie gets ruled out, we take Luka O 7.5 Assists. MacMahon: "Luka Doncic will sit out after the first quarter Friday." pic.twitter.com/djIJ7E79ej — Daily Grind Fantasy Sports (@DGFantasy) April 7, 2023

What a sad day indeed for Mavs fans.