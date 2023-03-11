Dallas Mavericks star point guard Kyrie Irving lit up the scoreboard in Wednesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. He scored 27 points — on 10-for-24 shooting from the field — in a game the Mavericks went on to lose by a final score of 113-106. So when the Mavericks visit the FedExForum on Saturday night to play Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, and the Memphis Grizzlies, every Mavericks fan under the sun will want to know: Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies?

Kyrie Irving injury status vs. Grizzlies

The Mavericks have Irving listed as questionable for Saturday’s showdown due to a foot injury, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. In other injury news relevant to the Mavericks, Reggie Bullock (right quadricep contusion) is probable to play for Dallas.

Irving, 30, is in his 12th year in the NBA and first as a member of the Mavericks franchise. He’s averaging 27.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game across 51 appearances with the Mavericks and Nets this season (all starts).

The former Duke star is shooting the ball very efficiently from the field in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Irving’s current 49.1% field-goal percentage is tied for the second-highest of his career.

Don’t expect the Mavericks to steal a game on the road against the Grizzlies on Saturday, regardless of if Irving is in the lineup. After all, the Grizzlies have been practically unbeatable at home this season, as they own a 27-5 home record, the second-best in the NBA. But with regard to the question, Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies, the answer is maybe.