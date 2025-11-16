The Los Angeles Chargers have dealt with a number of running back injuries, most notably to rookie Omarion Hampton. But as the Chargers take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11, the injury bug just keeps biting.

Kimani Vidal has suffered a thigh injury and was listed as questionable to return, the team announced. However, he was able to able to battle through and has made his return to the game, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

The Chargers are certainly grateful to see Vidal return to the field. Their main backup stands as Trayveon Williams. However, he had three rushes for negative one yards in the first half against the Jaguars.

Vidal wasn't able to get much going either, turning four carries into 11 yards. Quarterback Justin Herbert actually entered halftime as the team's rushing leader with 21 yards. Things haven't gotten out of hand, as Los Angeles trails just 14-6. However, they'll need more from the offense after the break if they want to move to 8-3.

With Vidal back on the field though, the Chargers will at least have their starting running back at their disposal. He showed his true potential in their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, running for 117 yards and a touchdown. Vidal added another 95 yards and a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Right now, all the Chargers care about is how they finish against the Chargers. But if Vidal can get fully past his thigh injury and start putting up results, Los Angeles has to feel more confident about their chances.