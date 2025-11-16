Jonathan Kuminga missed his first game of the season last Friday during the Golden State Warriors’ 109-108 win against the San Antonio Spurs due to a knee injury. Kuminga was spotted at Warriors’ shootaround on Sunday before the team’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, but he will remain out as the team is being cautious with his rehab, as per Nick Friedell of The Athletic.

The Warriors are currently on a road trip with two more games remaining after Sunday’s game against the Pelicans, and the next possible game for Jonathan Kuminga to make his return from the knee injury is on Tuesday, Nov. 18 against the Orlando Magic. He initially suffered the injury during the Warriors’ game against the Spurs on Wednesday, Nov. 12. He left the game early and did not return.

Back in the offseason, Kuminga and the Warriors were in a stalemate regarding a contract extension with neither side willing to budge. The standoff continued into training camp and preseason, with both sides ultimately agreeing to a two-year deal worth around $45 million. The extension includes a team option for the 2026-27 season.

Kuminga has appeared in 13 games for the Warrior so far this season, including 12 starts, at a little over 27 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 13.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists with splits of 47.8 percent shooting from the field, 32.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 77.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Kuminga was among the first group of G League Ignite players to be drafted into the NBA. Throughout his tenure with the Warriors, his development and playing time has been a source of contention among the team’s fanbase.

Now in his fifth season in the NBA with the Warriors, Kuminga has been a reliable double-digit scorer for the team for the past three seasons.