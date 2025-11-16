The Los Angeles Chargers are having a tough outing in Week 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, as the team is down 21-6 through three quarters. Luckily, though, it appears quarterback Justin Herbert avoided a serious injury after taking an incredibly hard shot just before halftime.

Jaguars' defensive lineman B.J. Green II came around the corner while Herbert dropped back to pass. Green managed to get a hold of the 27-year-old quarterback and essentially body slammed him to the ground. Justin Herbert was understandably slow getting up after the play.

When you want to show a QB getting drilled, this moment of Justin Herbert getting straight CRUSHED, Power Driven to the ground by BJ Green II. Damn.

🎥 @sluggahjells pic.twitter.com/CSbYn40eZj — The Whole Delivery (@TWDTV1) November 16, 2025

However, upon both teams returning for the second half, the two-time Pro Bowler was spotted warming up and appeared to be just fine, according to Kris Rhim of ESPN. Herbert took the field and has remained in the contest for the Chargers.

Justin Herbert warming up, looks like he’ll be back pic.twitter.com/GISyduVWkC — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) November 16, 2025

It's been a tough day for the Chargers, as the offense can't get anything going against the Jaguars' defense. Justin Herbert has only thrown for 81 passing yards entering the fourth quarter. He also leads the team in rushing yards with 21.

Considering Los Angeles entered the contest with a 7-3 record, it's a bit shocking to see the offense struggling so much. Especially considering how well Justin Herbert has played this season. Entering the Week 11 contest against the Jaguars, the former Rookie of the Year had recorded 2610 passing yards and 20 total touchdowns (19 passing) while owning a 67.0% completion percentage.

We'll see if Justin Herbert and the Chargers can bounce back and mount a fourth-quarter comeback. A loss could drop the team two games behind the Denver Broncos in the AFC West, while a victory keeps L.A. firmly in the mix for the playoff race.