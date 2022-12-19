By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Dallas Mavericks have endured a mediocre 2022-2023 season. Luka Doncic has played a pivotal role in helping them remain afloat in the Western Conference. However, the superstar has been dealing with a right quadricep strain as of late. Doncic was recently forced to miss the Mavs’ game against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to the injury. He was originally listed as questionable for Dallas’ road clash with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.

The Mavericks are looking to bounce back following their heartbreaking 1-point loss at the hands of Cleveland over the weekend. But will Luka Doncic be available to help Dallas rebound on Monday in Minnesota?

Is Luka Doncic playing vs. Timberwolves?

Luka Doncic has been upgraded to available for the Mavs’ Monday night affair with the Timberwolves, per Mavs PR on Twitter.

It goes without saying, but Doncic’s presence will prove to be critical for Dallas in the game. He’s emerged as a legitimate MVP candidate during the 2022-2023 campaign, averaging 33 points per game on 50 percent field goal and 35 percent three-point shooting. Additionally, Luka is averaging 8 rebounds and 9 assists per contest for the Mavericks.

The Mavs and Timberwolves entered the season with lofty expectations. However, they both hold a 15-15 record heading into this game. Injuries have impacted both sides, as Karl-Anthony Towns is currently out for the Timberwolves.

Luka Doncic will aim to lead the Mavs to a crucial victory on Monday night. Getting back over the .500 mark is the first step towards making a serious run in Western Conference for Dallas.