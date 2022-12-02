Published December 2, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Dallas Mavericks were supposed to emerge as the only winner of Thursday night’s single-game slate. The Detroit Pistons, however, had other plans and the Mavs turned out to be the biggest disappointment of the evening.

Luka Doncic’s stellar effort was once again wasted by the Mavs, who allowed a shorthanded Pistons side to escape with a 131-125 victory in overtime. After the game, Dallas head coach Jason Kidd was asked to talk about the fact that his team has now gone 1-8 on road games so far this season:

“It’s more disappointment,” Kidd responded when asked if there has been a sense of frustration within the team, via Callie Caplan of Dallas News. “I don’t think it’s anything more or less. We’re disappointed about the effort we gave on the defensive end.”

Kidd seems to be at a bit of a loss for words after the Mavs squandered another opportunity to add a win by failing to close out on the Pistons. The fact that Detroit didn’t even have cornerstone point guard Cade Cunningham in the lineup just made this loss even more disheartening for Dallas.

For his part, Luka Doncic has been doing everything in his power to will his side to victory. He’s been on quite a tear of late, but his efforts have proven to be futile given how the Mavs just keep losing games. One thing is abundantly clear: Luka can’t do it all on his own and his teammates need to step up to the plate sooner rather than later.