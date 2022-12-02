Published December 2, 2022

Luka Doncic put on another clinic on Thursday night in the lone game on the NBA slate. Despite his stellar performance, however, the Dallas Mavericks still fell to a shorthanded Detroit Pistons side 131-125.

Doncic finished the game with 35 points, five rebounds, 10 assists, three steals, and no less than seven triples on the evening. At the end of the day, all this didn’t matter as the Mavs wasted yet another vintage Luka Doncic performance in a highly disappointing loss against the 6-18 Pistons.

This has pretty much been the trend for the Mavs of late. For his part, Doncic has been doing all that he can to carry his team, but his efforts still haven’t been enough. A clear testament to this fact is how the 23-year-old is averaging 32 points, eight rebounds, and 10 assists over the last seven games. During that stretch, the Mavs have lost five out of the seven contests.

Luka is averaging 32 PTS, 8 REB, and 10 AST over his last 7 games. The Mavs are 2-5 in that stretch… pic.twitter.com/9Z9opz0OFw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 2, 2022

This points to one simple thing: Luka Doncic needs help. This has been an issue the Mavs have been dealing with for what now feels like an eternity, and to be fair, they have brought in some reinforcements in the form of Spencer Dinwiddie and Christian Wood. It hasn’t paid off, though.

Mavs coach Jason Kidd has been barking up this same tree for quite some time now, and he has been vocal about demanding his players to step up alongside Doncic. No one has responded to the call on a consistent basis, and until someone does, Dallas is going to be doomed.