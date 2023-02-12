A new era is set to unfold for the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday as Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving make their highly-anticipated debut as the Mavs’ new superstar duo following the blockbuster trade. A lot of work and resources were poured in to make this partnership a reality and we will all witness its takeoff on Saturday as Dallas takes on the Sacramento Kings.

To say that Mavs head coach Jason Kidd is excited would be an understatement at this point. As a matter of fact, you could say that the veteran shot-caller is now the proud conductor of the Luka-Kyrie hype train:

“Yeah. I’ve got a good seat,” Kidd responded when asked if he was thrilled about the Doncic-Irving debut, via NBA insider Marc Stein.

Indeed he does. If you think about it, though, Jason Kidd also has a lot of pressure on his shoulders to make this partnership work. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are two of the top playmakers in the NBA today, and it will be very interesting to see how they play alongside each other. The Mavs delivered on their promise to get Luka the help he needs, and it’s now up to coach Kidd to ensure that this superstar partnership flourishes.

For his part, Kyrie has had the perfect start to his Mavs career, leading his new team to back-to-back wins in his first two appearances. Saturday marks the first time he will play alongside Luka, though, and it goes without saying that all eyes will be on this game.