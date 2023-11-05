Mavs coach Jason Kidd missed Friday's game against the Nuggets due to illness, now we know his status for Sunday

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd missed his team's in-season tournament game against the Denver Nuggets with a “non-covid illness.” Assistant coach Sean Sweeney filled in for Kidd against Denver. The Mavs ended up dropping that game 125-114.

Now, the team has announced that Kidd will be available to coach for Sunday's matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, according to Marc Stein. Before Friday’s game, Dallas was an undefeated 4-0 to start the season. The Nuggets' Nikola Jokic had 33 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists.

Other assistant coaches on the Mavs' staff include Greg St. John, Jared Dudley, and Quinton Crawford among others. But it wasn’t the first time Sweeney has been the one to fill in for Kidd. In January of the 2021-22 season, Kidd contracted COVID-19 and Sweeney went 4-1 as the acting coach, beating the Houston Rockets, Chicago Bulls, Memphis Grizzlies, and Orlando Magic.

The Mavs appear to have taken a leap so far this year as well. Luka Doncic has been absolutely dominant. On the season, he averages 33.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 9.4 assists. He also has two triple-doubles through five games and put up 49 points in another. Additionally, Kyrie Irving is back from injury and Grant Williams has fit in well at the power forward spot.

The Hornets, Dallas' next opponent, are 2-3 on the season after holding off the Indiana Pacers 125-124 on Saturday night. Jason Kidd and the Mavs have an opportunity to get back to their winning ways quickly now that the team's head coach is on the mend and feeling better.