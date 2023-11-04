Breaking down one major sign from early in the season that Luka Doncic will reach new heights in 2023-24 with the Mavs

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are off to a fast start in 2023-24. Dallas currently holds a 4-1 record despite losing to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.

Doncic has been in the MVP conversation for a few years now. He's already taking steps to reach new heights in 2023-24 though, something that could lead to Doncic's first MVP award in the NBA. There is one specific element of Doncic's game that has significantly improved so far this season, albeit in a small sample size.

Luka Doncic's three-point shooting is off the charts

Doncic has always been a great scorer. He typically relies on his step-back jumper to find the bottom of the net. Luka is also more than capable of finishing at the rim, and utilizes the three-point shot on a fairly consistent basis.

Doncic has seemingly placed an emphasis on shooting the ball from long-range this season, however. For his career, Doncic has averaged 8.3 three-point attempts per game. The most he'd ever averaged in a season was 8.9 prior to the 2023-24 campaign.

This year, though, Luka is taking 11.2 threes per contest as of this story's publication, per Basketball Reference. Most importantly, Doncic's efficiency is impressive.

Doncic has shot 34 percent from beyond the arc during his NBA career. It should be noted that he shot right around 32 percent from deep to begin his career, before improving that mark to 34-35 percent over the past three seasons. So far in 2023-24 though, Luka Doncic is converting on three-point attempts 44.6 percent of the time.

Again, it is still very early in the year. Luka probably won't maintain such an incredible mark all season long. But the fact that his three-point percentage has increased significantly despite Doncic taking more shots from deep than ever is a very positive sign.

Doncic, who currently leads the league in points per game with a mark of 33.8 per contest, is still dishing out assists and grabbing rebounds at high rates as well. In other words, Doncic is not slacking in other parts of his game amid his improved three-point efforts.

Nikola Jokic is still a superstar and will remain the favorite to win the NBA MVP. Meanwhile, players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and reigning MVP Joel Embiid will make runs at the award. But Luka Doncic is displaying signs of improvement, something that's quite impressive given how talented he already was.