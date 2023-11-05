Mavs star Luka Doncic had some nice things to say about Nuggets all-world center Nikola Jokic after Denver beat Dallas on Friday

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the world, but he thinks Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is even better. After the Nuggets beat the Mavs 125-114 on Friday night, Doncic shared his thoughts on the two-time MVP:

Luka Dončić talked about his relationship with Nikola Jokić and said Jokić is probably the best player in the world. pic.twitter.com/Ytkk41J910 — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) November 4, 2023

Says Doncic, “He's an amazing basketball player but he's also a great guy…he's right now probably the best basketball player in the world.”

On the season, Jokic is averaging an absurd stat line – 26.8 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 9.4 assists. He has the Nuggets at 5-1 and looking every bit the high-powered team that won the NBA title last season.

But Doncic and the Mavs appear to have taken a leap so far this year as well. The loss to the Nuggets was the team's first of the year, and Luka has been absolutely dominant. On the season, he averages 33.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 9.4 assists. He also has two triple-doubles through five games and put up 49 points in another.

The NBA Western Conference is highly competitive this season, with multiple teams having a legit chance at earning a top-4 finish in the end of the season standings. While Denver is seemingly a given, barring injury, this looks like the year that Doncic and the Mavs are taking that next step. Doncic is as dominant as ever, Kyrie Irving is back from injury, and Grant Williams has slid nicely into a lineup that needed a two-way forward.

Here's hoping we get many more years of Doncic vs. Jokic battles, including in the playoffs when both players will shine the most.