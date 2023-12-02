The Mavs couldn't keep up with the Grizzlies with Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr. out, and Jason Kidd had a blunt reaction to the loss

The Dallas Mavericks have had a pretty solid start to the season, but losing to the downtrodden Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night 108-94 wasn't exactly a great look. With Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr. both missing in action, the Mavs struggled to replace their lost production, leading to an honest reaction from head coach Jason Kidd after the game.

Doncic was ruled out for this game due to personal reasons, which was later revealed to be due to the birth of his daughter, while Hardaway was forced to miss the game due to a back injury. With that duo combining to average 47.9 points per game, that's a lot of scoring that needed to be replaced, and Kidd said that Dallas was simply unable to make up for their absences against the Grizzlies.

Jason Kidd on the Mavs' loss to the Grizzlies without Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr.: "55 points [being] out of the lineup can put you in harm's way. Next man up didn't quite work tonight, but we'll learn from that. It was a young group out there. Give credit to Memphis."… pic.twitter.com/PMWcit6R5w — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) December 2, 2023

With both of these guys out, that meant that Kyrie Irving was going to have to step up, but he had a pretty awful game for Dallas at the worst possible time (10 PTS, 5 AST, 5 REB, 3-15 FGM). Grant Williams and Derrick Jones Jr. both led the way with 16 points, but with Desmond Bane dropping 30 on the other side, that was never going to be enough.

Doncic and Hardaway shouldn't be forced to miss a ton of time for the Mavs, but it is a bit worrying to see their depth pieces struggle so mightily when two of their best players are not on the court. Jason Kidd will surely be looking to find ways to maximize his team when they encounter adversity like this moving forward, but for now, the easiest thing that would help them improve would involve getting Doncic and Hardaway back on the court.