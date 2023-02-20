It hasn’t even been a month since Kyrie Irving joined the Dallas Mavericks, but he has already secured a Mavs record that not even Luka Doncic has done.

During the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Irving recorded 32 points, 15 assists and six rebounds for Team LeBron. In doing so, he claimed the record for the most points scored by a Mav in the All-Star Game, breaking Rolando Blackman’s previous mark of 29.

To be fair to Luka Doncic (or even to Dirk Nowitzki), he isn’t really trying hard in the All-Star Game. He’s clearly just there to have fun and entertain. He would have already broken the record a long time ago had he been serious.

Of course that doesn’t make Kyrie Irving’s accomplishment less amazing. In fact, it should excite Dallas fans even more. The veteran guard continues to show that he’s still the same incredible scorer that he is, which is exactly the kind of player they need to ease the workload on Doncic.

Irving and Doncic are still figuring out how to best play with each other, and once they do, the Mavs are going to be scary. Just how many teams out there have two players who can drop 50 on any given night?

Hopefully during the All-Star break, Kyrie and Luka can work on their chemistry and show everyone what they can do when the regular season resumes and team’s enter their final stretch of games.