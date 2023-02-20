The 2023 NBA All-Star Game teams were decided just prior to tip off for the first time in league history. In an elementary school dodgeball style draft, team captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo had to make their selections live.

Of course, with so much talent available, both All-Star Game teams were going to be loaded. But James might have put together one of the most impressive starting units in recent memory. LeBron named Joel Embiid as his first choice. Giannis then countered by taking the Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum. LeBron then took his friend and former teammate Kyrie Irving. Giannis matched him guard for guard ironically taking Ja Morant.

With his final two picks, LeBron James added international superstars Luka Doncic and two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

Conversely, Team Giannis rounded out his squad with Donovan Mitchell and Lauri Markkanen.

Prior to the starters being chosen, Team LeBron and Team Giannis had to pick from the reserves for their All-Star Game rosters. Giannis had first choice of the reserves and shocked everyone by taking Damian Lillard. Everyone expected Antetokounmpo to choose his teammate, Jrue Holiday, including LeBron. James even commented about being caught off guard, with all of Giannis’ talk of loyalty.

James countered by taking Anthony Edwards. He would then fill out the rest of his reserves by taking Jaylen Brown, Paul George, Tyrese Haliburton, Julius Randle, De’Aaron Fox and Jaren Jackson Jr.

LeBron James' 2023 NBA All-Star Team: ⭐️ LeBron James

⭐️ Joel Embiid

⭐️ Kyrie Irving

⭐️ Luka Doncic

⭐️ Nikola Jokic ⭐️ Anthony Edwards

⭐️ Jaylen Brown

⭐️ Paul George

⭐️ Tyrese Haliburton

⭐️ Julius Randle

⭐️ De'Aaron Fox

⭐️ Jaren Jackson Jr.

Meanwhile, Giannis added Holiday after all and then Bam Adebayo, DeMar DeRozan, Shai Gilgeious-Alexander, Domantas Sabonis and Pascal Siakam.