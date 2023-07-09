We now have more details on Kyrie Irving's new contract with the Dallas Mavericks.

Despite all the rumors leading up to free agency, Irving eventually decided to re-sign with the Mavs in a reported three-year, $126-million deal with a player option for the third year.

And according to ESPN's Bobby Marks, the contract is almost fully guaranteed.

Out of the $126 million, $120 million is guaranteed while the 2016 NBA champion will also have $6 million in incentives tied to games played as well as team success.

Among the annual incentives (via ESPN's Tim MacMahon) are $1 million if Irving plays in 65 games during the regular season and another $1 million if he helps the Mavs win at least 50 games. In order for the second incentive to count, Irving will also need to have played a minimum of 58 games.

MacMahon also notes that the incentives “are officially qualified as unlikely, which impacts whether they count on the salary cap and toward the first apron. That determination is based on whether the bonuses would have been earned in the prior season.”

Dallas traded for Irving last season and despite having a tasty backcourt featuring Uncle Drew and Luka Doncic, the Mavs ultimately plummeted in the Western Conference standings, going on to miss the playoffs entirely and not even make the Play-In tournament.

Mark Cuban and everyone associated with the Mavs franchise will be hoping things change for the better in the upcoming 2023/24 season and that the risk in giving Irving a three-year contract ultimately pays dividends for the organization.