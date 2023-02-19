Kyrie Irving may be one off the best guards in the NBA, but he makes as many headlines off the court as he does for his accomplishments on the hardwood.

Mavericks' Kyrie Irving on the type of questions he prefers to answer: "I just would love questions that don't make me give the same regurgitated answers that everyone else is giving at times. … I love questions that go deeper into the nuances of the game and break it down in… https://t.co/NhQQ3SRWgwpic.twitter.com/lz80V9pZx4 — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) February 19, 2023

Irving was recently traded to the Dallas Mavericks after asking the Brooklyn Nets to move him prior to the league’s trade deadline. He was widely criticized during his time with the Nets for multiple reasons. He refused to get vaccinated, sat out multiple games and the Nets rarely played cohesively while Irving was in uniform.

Despite his multiple issues, Irving likes things done his way. That includes his dealings with the media, as he would like reporters to question him in a thorough and non-repetitive manner. He said he would to go “deeper” into basketball issues.

“I just would love questions that don’t make me give the same regurgitated answers that everyone else is giving at times. I love questions that go deeper into the nuances of the game and break it down in a way that just isn’t talking about the trendy narratives that are around certain players.”

Irving was brought in by the Mavericks so he could partner with rising superstar Luka Doncic. The big power forward is often asked to carry the Dallas offense by himself, and the addition of Irving should relieve some of the pressure on him.

Kyrie Irving partnered with LeBron James in Cleveland and helped bring the Cavaliers a championship in the 2015-16 season. However, Irving was not happy in a supporting role, and it remains to be seen if he will be content in a similar role with the Mavericks.