Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett likes what he sees from the new-look Dallas Mavericks. After the Mavs got their hands on Kyrie Irving to pair him with Luka Doncic, KG believes that this team now has the most dangerous duo in the entire Western Conference.

Garnett made his feelings known by coming out with a typical NSFW-laced tirade about why he believes Doncic and Irving are the top dogs in the conference right now:

“There’s no better two. It’s no better two in the West,” Garnett said. “… There’s no better two motherf***ers that can — Luka can literally sit out a whole quarter, and it can be Kai.”

Garnett also said that you could make a case for Kawhi Leonard and Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers, but he was quick to point out that they would still pale in comparison to Luka and Kyrie.

Paul Pierce, KG’s co-host on their podcast, then argued that Kyrie actually had a great thing going with Kevin Durant during their time together with the Nets. It was at this point that Garnett threw a bit of shade on KD:

“Facts. It’s over now,” Garnett said. “We got a whole younger, better — and that was the old Durant. The old, you know what I’m saying?”

Pierce wasn’t buying it, and he clapped back by saying that Durant was averaging 30 points a game. Garnett would not be outdone, claiming that Luka Doncic is now the younger and better version of KD:

“Right, he was,” KG responded. “This the younger version that get you 60/10/8. Man, get the f**k outta here. By himself. On one leg. And they ain’t even near real shape.”

It’s hard to argue against Kevin Garnett here, especially with the way he so animatedly makes his point. However, it’s also true that Luka Doncic is a generational talent, and now that he’s teamed up with another superstar in Kyrie Irving, the rest of the NBA is in a world of trouble.