Kyrie Irving received an injury update prior to the Dallas Mavericks game on Wednesday versus the Utah Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks will host the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. The Mavs are looking to overcome their current slide, having dropped five of their past seven games heading into Wednesday's affair.

Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Grant Williams were all listed as questionable on Tuesday. Irving missed Saturday's game due to an injury and Dallas narrowly lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

So is Kyrie Irving playing tonight vs. the Jazz?

Kyrie Irving's injury status vs. Jazz

Kyrie Irving is officially available for Wednesday's game after initially being listed as questionable due to right foot soreness, per the NBA injury report. Hardaway (back spasms) and Williams (right knee soreness) are also questionable, while Josh Green (right elbow sprain) and Maxi Kleber (right toe dislocation) have been ruled out.

Utah has endured a difficult 2023 season. The Mavs will need other key role players to step up around Luka Doncic if Kyrie Irving ends up being unable to play though.

Derrick Jones Jr. performed well amid Irving's absence on Saturday. Despite the defeat, Jones dropped 24 points in a strong effort.

Getting Irving back is a major coup for Dallas. The 31-year-old is averaging 23.6 points per game on 45.5 percent field goal and 37.1 percent three-point shooting so far during the 2023-24 season.

The Mavs would love to snap their current two-game losing streak. With Irving back in the fold, they no doubt have a better chance of doing just that.