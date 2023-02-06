There was a likely possibility guard Kyrie Irving would be traded before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. The surprising item is the team he ended up going to. It’s the Dallas Mavericks who wins the Irving sweepstakes, and with the win comes the bonafide scoring threat the Mavs wanted to compliment Luka Doncic.

With Irving on the move, a bit of history has been made, according to ESPN’s Stats & Info.

Kyrie Irving is the first player in NBA history to average 25 PPG, 5 RPG, and 5 APG for one team in a season and then change teams midseason. pic.twitter.com/oQgiPnY0ad — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 5, 2023

Upon seeing this, one might wonder why a man who is averaging at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists per game is getting traded at midseason. Productivity like that isn’t easy to find, and if a team is lucky enough to have that, they would do everything they can to keep him, right?

We have to remember this is Kyrie Irving we’re talking about, and to say he’s been a malcontent teammate is putting it nicely. It was Irving who requested a trade from the Nets last week, and judging off of how quick a deal happened, Brooklyn couldn’t wait to get the guard out of the door. The Mavericks become the fourth team Irving joins in his career (Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Nets), which is unheard of for a player of his caliber.

It’s also no secret how skilled Irving is on the offensive side of the court, but he’s not always available to be in action. The reasons why Irving misses time can vary, from injury to just saying he gas to step away to tend to whatever matter.

Now, the Mavericks will find out if they become the next team Irving leaves a trail of bad vibes with.