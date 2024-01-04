Kyrie Irving recently responded to a claim that he complained about a rabbi's sign during the Mavs-Jazz game.

The Dallas Mavericks recently faced the Utah Jazz in a road game. Dallas was ultimately defeated 127-90 in Kyrie Irving's return from injury. However, the primary storyline after the game surfaced from the following report, via Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune:

“A rabbi says the Utah Jazz made him put down his ‘I’m a Jew and I’m proud' sign during Monday’s game vs. the Mavericks after Kyrie Irving complained. The Jazz say he ‘created a distraction and interfered with play of game,'” Walden wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Irving refuted the claim Wednesday, via Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

Kyrie Irving's response

“Kyrie Irving says he made no complaint about the Utah rabbi’s sign, confirming the account of a Mavs source. Irving: ‘I wish him and his family well. No disrespect going their way. That’s not my MO,'” MacMahon wrote on X.

The situation has prompted many responses on social media. Irving was suspended in 2022 by the Brooklyn Nets after sharing a controversial post on social media and initially failing to apologize.

The former Nets guard, who was traded to the Mavs later in the season, later issued an apology on Instagram, via ESPN.

“To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize. I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary.

“I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against Anti- semticism by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the Documentary I agreed with and disagreed with. I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate. I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all.”

Kyrie Irving is one of the best players in the NBA. He also isn't afraid to discuss controversial topics and give his honest opinions.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Kyrie Irving and the Jazz situation as they are made available.