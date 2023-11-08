Superstar guard Kyrie Irving sounds off on the success the Mavs are having early in the 2023-24 NBA regular season.

Without a doubt, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks are one of the hottest teams so far in the 2023-24 NBA regular season. The Mavs are off to a 6-1 start, winning their first four games of the campaign and going 2-0 since a stumble at the hands of Nikola Jokic and the reigning NBA champs Denver Nuggets.

For Irving, the reason behind the Mavs' early success is simple (h/t Dallas' X account).

“This year, we are really galvanizing each other and holding each other accountable during those tough situations, which helps our chemistry…It's bigger than us two [Kyrie and Luka]…It's more of a team game.”

Although the Mavs are primarily viewed as a team that will go as far as where the superstar duo of Irving and Luka Doncic will take it, it can't be denied that Dallas is also being fueled by the great play of the supporting cast.

Take for example Dallas newcomer Grant Williams, who has been shooting the lights out so far in the season. Williams, who came over to Dallas after years with the Boston Celtics, is averaging 15.1 points on 55.6 percent shooting from the field and 54.3 percent from behind the arc.

Rookie Dereck Lively II has also been a revelation, as he's already making significant production, averaging 9.0 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest.

Not a few people scratched their heads when the Mavs decided to sign Irving to an extension back in the offseason despite a seemingly failed experiment with Doncic a season prior when Dallas failed to make the playoffs. However, that same experiment appears to be finally working. The question now for the Mavs is whether they can sustain their form in the long run.