Grant Williams just achieved an insane feat against Lamelo Ball's Hornets and made a great declaration that Luka Doncic's Mavs would love.

Grant Williams has fully embraced his role as a three-and-d player in the NBA. He started developing his outside shot under Joe Mazzulla and the Boston Celtics. Although, the new member of the Dallas Mavericks has reached new heights playing alongside Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. In the Mavs' win against the Charlotte Hornets led by Lamelo Ball, the big-bodied shooter notched an insane feat from way outside the three-point line.

Grant Williams has a shooting percentage of 52.8% from beyond the arc. He added to it when the Mavs got the close win against Lamelo Ball's Hornets. But, he does not seem satisfied with this feat. Williams unveiled his discontent and grit in striving for more, via Landon Thomas of Mavs Fan For Life LLC.

“50% is still not good enough for me. I have to be able to step up even more,” was the declaration he made that the Mavs faithful would definitely love.

He was already able to get 18 points in 31 minutes because of his shot from three-point range when they faced the Hornets. It also frees up a lot of his offensive artillery down the stretch. This helped him facilitate as he was attracting defenders because of his efficiency. Three assists were the product of this mixed with his serviceable court vision. His all-around performance was rounded out when cleaned the glass four times which led to a victory.

The Mavs currently sit at a five-win record with only a single entry in the losses column. Will the Luka Doncic-led squad be able to make a hot start en route to a high playoff seeding?