By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

We all know how much drama Kyrie Irving has brought with him wherever he goes. This is just part of who he is. However, what some folks might not be aware of is the fact that the Brooklyn Nets superstar is also a real MVP of a human being.

A clear testament to this fact is how Kyrie recently made a substantial donation to help a struggling college student. Destiny Thompson of Howard University created a GoFundMe page to help her raise funds for her tuition fee. Irving, who like Thompson is also a New Jersey native, caught wind of the fundraiser. Irving did not hesitate and he immediately donated nearly four times the targetted amount of $6,000. The Nets All-Star donated $22,000, which brought up the total to almost $24,000.

“I cried just a lot of tears,” Thompson said, via Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “I’m at work, y’all. I don’t understand, like, I can’t really wrap my head around how like generous people can be. I am so thankful for everybody that shared it, everybody that had liked, commented and gave me encouraging words, and just kind of helped me keep going and essentially.

“I’m just so, so happy, and I’m so thankful. I never thought in a million years that anybody would give me anything, and I’m so super grateful. And I want to say thank you 1,000 times for blessing me like this Mr. Kyrie Irving. I really don’t know. I’m in shock still. I’m at work wiping down registers.”

Kyrie may be a controversial fellow, but you cannot fault this man for being a very generous human being. This is far from the first time that Irving has come out with such an act of altruism. What makes this even more amazing is that his camp has declined to comment on the donation.

The Nets star is pretty good in basketball, too. He’s been on quite a tear of late, averaging 27.0 points on 49.0 percent shooting, 7.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 2.4 triples in his last five games. Brooklyn has also won four out of those five games.