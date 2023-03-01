When the Dallas Mavericks added Kyrie Irving to give Luka Doncic a co-star and a player talented enough to relieve him of some of his otherworldly offensive burden, some expected there to be a bit of an adjustment period as they try to integrate another ball-dominant player. However, the early returns on the Doncic-Irving Mavs partnership haven’t been ideal, to say the least. Just ask notorious pundit Skip Bayless.

Bayless, in particular, was incredulous after the Mavs decided to give the ball to Irving instead of Doncic with the game on the line on Tuesday night against the Indiana Pacers. With seven seconds left in the game, Irving isolated against TJ McConnell and took a stepback triple that fell short off the front iron. Instead of involving Doncic in the action, the Mavs decided to park their best player on the corner – an inexplicable decision.

Skip Bayless then screamed out on Twitter what every Mavs fan is thinking after they fell to 1-4 in games where Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have played together: something simply isn’t working.

“On a final play clearly called for Kyrie, down 2, he took AND MISSED the 3 to win, guarded by Indy’s McConnell. Luka just watched. He cannot love the new 4th q pecking order. Before tonight, in his games w Kyrie, Luka had taken 10 4th q shots to Kyrie’s 33. THIS ISN’T WORKING,” Bayless wrote.

Skip Bayless has had plenty of hot and downright incorrect takes before, but he doesn’t appear to be off the mark with this remark. These are the games that Luka Doncic and the Mavs need to be winning convincingly, especially with the Pacers having fallen off following a strong start to the season.

Kyrie Irving’s crunch-time miss continues a worrying trend for the Mavs in terms of who to hand the ball to in the clutch. Back on February 13 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Mavs infamously failed to get a final shot up following Irving and Doncic’s indecision.

Beyond the confusion in the Mavs’ offensive pecking order, they will need to figure out how to cobble together a workable defense. With 19 games left in the season, the clock is ticking on the Mavs’ grand backcourt experiment.