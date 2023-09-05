Kyrie Irving’s Dallas Mavs teammate Theo Pinson knows why the guard loves rebounding and playing in the post. The 6-foot-7 wing said on a podcast this NBA offseason that it’s because the 6-foot-2 point guard thinks he’s a power forward deep down.

Pinson discussed Irving’s big man complex on Tidal League’s Run Your Race podcast. The discussion started with players Pinson called “irrational post-up players.” He walked back “irrational” but explained he was talking about players like Kyrie Irving, who are small and can post up on occasion but want to do it all the time.

“Ky thinks he's a four for some damn reason,” Pinson said. “We have this debate all the time. “Bruh, you are 6-foot, you are not a four.” … He love rebounding.”

Theo Pinson and AJ Richardson then talked about how Irving has great footwork in the post, and that, combined with his love of rebounding, is likely why he enjoys going down low so much.

Kyrie Irving going into the post might be one of the ways the Mavs can improve their offense this upcoming season now that he and Luka Doncic have a full NBA offseason and training camp together.

Whether it is that or not, the Mavs need to figure out something to make their team click. After adding Irving at the trade deadline, the team fell apart, going 9-18 down the stretch with him and missing the playoffs. After trading Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick and two second-round picks for Irving, that needs to improve dramatically in 2023.